Trump Protests Get Violent: Police Fire Pepper Spray At Crowd In Washington

SO scary! An anti-Donald Trump protest in Washington D.C. quickly turned violent on Jan. 19, when several people started breaking through police lines. Pepper spray was eventually fired into the busy crowd. See the shocking clip to believe!

A rally that began outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. ended up taking a scary turn on Jan. 19, as emotions were running high. In a shocking clip shared by TMZ, police men can be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd! A ton of voters arrived to show their disdain for Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20. However, when people marched their way over to the National Press Club and broke through police lines, drastic measures were taken and at least one protester was bloodied! So sad.

Things were really getting heated, as people pushed through the boundaries while trying to take a stand against the President-Elect. One kind-hearted man lifted up a woman with a bloody lip and nose, asking others to quickly give her medical attention for her injuries. Another person was also seen catching their breath, after being pummeled to the ground by the huge crowd. Shortly after, several were resorting to throwing punches after tensions reached new heights. A bonfire was even created, and many gathered around as the chaos ensued. Violence is not the answer!

Meanwhile, several Hollywood stars rallied around Michael Moore during his anti-Trump protest at Trump Hotel in NYC on Jan. 19, taking a more peaceful approach. Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin, Robert de Niro, Reverend Al Sharpton, Julianne Moore, and Mayor Bill de Blasio were all in attendance. They were joined by elected officials, community groups, organizations, and thousands of New Yorkers who chose to “stand united” in a time of intense division.

