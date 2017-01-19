There’s one thing the women of the Trump family know best — fashion! From the RNC to the Met Gala and beyond, Melania, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump always make a statement with their unique style. Find out who’s your fashion guru by taking the quiz here!

During Donald Trump’s, 70, entire presidential campaign, Melania Trump, 46, always blew us away with her stellar fashion sense! We would probably describe the First Lady’s style as elegant, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t rock the most cutting edge and trendy fashions! She loves to bring her own twist to simple, black and white or neutral-colored ensembles! We particularly fell in love with Melania’s white, Ralph Lauren jumpsuit that she wore on Election Day in Nov. 2016. SO cute! Watch out Michelle Obama, 53; there’s a new First Lady in Washington and her style is to die for!

Ivanka Trump, 35, is another fashion icon in the making! While her style is fairly conservative, Trump’s eldest daughter always wows us with her gorgeous selection of dresses. She also opts for a lighter color palette. Her pastel pink dress that she wore to the Republican National Convention in July 2016, has to be one of our favorite looks. The dress was extra special because it came from her very own fashion line! And it was so popular, that it sold out online in a matter of hours! OMG!

We had a lovely time in GA! #GeorgiaPeaches 🍑🍑 A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Oct 27, 2016 at 2:36pm PDT

Tiffany Trump, 23, is definitely the dare devil of the group when it comes to fashion. Being that she is one of the youngest and is still a college kid, she has the liberty of testing the limits and trying a bunch of edgy styles. If you just browse through her Instagram, you’ll usually catch her in anything from vibrant furs to patterned ensembles. We are still gushing over her studded gown that she wore to the New York Botanical Garden Winter Wonderland Ball in Dec. 2016!

