The season 6 premiere of ‘Scandal’ is only one week away, and Tony Goldwyn is revealing what he knows to Ellen DeGeneres on the Jan. 19 episode of her show. What’s going to happen to Fitz after his presidency is over? Here’s what Tony has to say!

“I don’t know what Shonda [Rhimes] has in store,” Tony Goldwyn tells Ellen DeGeneres. “I don’t know exactly when I’m going to leave off. As you guys will see very soon, we pick up on election night. We find out what happened and all kinds of madness ensues. But I don’t know quite how long my lame duck period is going to last, but I am now a lame duck.”

Scandal fans have waited nearly 8 months for new episodes, and Tony assures fans that the wait has been worth it. “It’s going to be good,” he adds. “This season is going to be really, really good.”

The season was pushed to midseason to accommodate Kerry Washington’s pregnancy. The season 6 premiere will pick up on election night, and Mellie or Francisco Vargas will be named the new President of the United States.

This new direction puts Fitz in a very interesting position. The show has always been about Fitz being president, so what’s going to happen when he’s not? What’s he going to do? Make jam in Vermont? Join the Gladiators? Help Mellie if she wins? The possibilities are endless!

Season 6 is going be very different from the previous seasons, and it’s going to include a lot of flashbacks. “Because of the way we laid out this season, we really do have this beautiful way of telling this season this year where we’re really stepping back in time and going forward in time and seeing things from different characters’ perspectives,” Shonda said at the Television Critics Association press day. “It’s not really about crazy things happening to the characters, it’s about where they come to after all this time… It’s very different from any other season we’ve had, so I can’t really judge it against what we’ve done before or what we may do.”

Scandal premieres Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

