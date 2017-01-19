Toby Keith Stuns The Crowd At Trump’s Inauguration With Epic Country Hits

Courtesy of CNN

ENCORE! Toby Keith closed Donald Trump’s 2-hour inauguration concert, Jan. 19, in Washington D.C., and he wowed the crowd with four of his epic country hits! And, you can bet he had his red solo cup with him! You have to see the country star rock the stage!

Toby Keith, 55, really had the crowd on their feet at Donald Trump‘s inauguration concert, Jan. 19 in Washington D.C.! The country singer headlined the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration”, and wowed the crowd with hits like, “American Soldier”, “Made In America”, “Beer For My Horses”, and “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue”! And, if you’re major Toby fan, you must’ve noticed his red solo cup that he had a special place for right on his mic stand!

This right here shows what America is all about. @TobyKeithMusic. pic.twitter.com/HbiQbW5Uvh — Naomi Stadler (@nstadler83) January 19, 2017

The iconic country artist closed the concert, which was attended by thousands, and in the middle of his performance he thanked all of the service men and women, President Barack Obama, 55, and President-Elect Donald Trump.

The entire crowd was going wild over Toby’s performance. Concert goers and Trump supporters were clapping and singing along, and Donald was even swaying to the country hits!

If you thought Toby was a rookie when it comes to these types of functions, think again. The Oklahoma native has performed at events for past presidents and at political and military events. George W. Bush, 70, and Barack Obama, 55. After receiving major backlash for deciding to perform at Trump’s celebration, he gave his thoughts on the hate. “I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” Keith said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly Jan. 13. “I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.” Wow.

Toby was joined by other impressive artists at Trump’s 2-hour inauguration concert, which included, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, 74, The Piano Guys, The Frontmen of Country, the Radio City Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and America’s Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho, 16.

