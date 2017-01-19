T.I. & Tiny Getting Back Together?: Why She’s About To Tear Up Divorce Papers

REX/Shutterstock

Are on-again off-again couple T.I. and Tiny getting back together for good? A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Tiny still has strong feelings for the rapper and that she’s ready to tear up the divorce papers — but she’s not letting him off that easy! Here’s the scoop!

To say that hip-hop stars T.I. and Tiny have had a rollercoaster romance would be an understatement, but could there possibly be a happy ending? “Tiny’s just about to yank the divorce papers off the table, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Fact is she loves TIP and was only trying to scare him to the bone by filing.”

But wait, not so fast! Tiny wants T.I. to end his scandalous ways. “They’ve talked about their problems and she basically told him that if she even suspects him of cheating, or even dreams that he’s cheating on her when she’s asleep, that she’s going to make his life hell on earth,” the source continues. “Besides that, the last few weeks have been bliss. They’ve been having loads of family time, connecting on spiritual level and you the make-up sex has been off the chain.” OMG! It seems that there is definitely some love left in their relationship.

The duo have a lot of history together. TIP, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris and Tiny AKA Tameka Harris, started dating back in 2001 and were married in 2010. The Sleepless star, 36 and hip hop diva, 41, have three children together, with three others from previous relationships. In total, the couple has six children together. Talk about family ties!

Rumors surfaced of problems in the marriage early last year and in Dec. 2016, Tiny filed for divorce after six years of marriage. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, a source said that Tiny “overreacted” and acted too quickly in filing for divorce. We also reported that around the holidays T.I. was making definite efforts to get Tiny back and bring their family together again. Although the couple has had their fair share of bumps along the road, it seems that there might be hope for the couple after all.

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. & Tiny will reconcile? Let us know in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.