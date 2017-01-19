Tiffany Trump: She’s Buying Her Own Inauguration Outfits For Dad Donald’s Big Day

AP Images

Tiffany Trump, Donald’s only daughter with his ex-wife Marla Maples, will attend the Presidential Inauguration alongside the rest of the family — but unlike the other Trump children, who are no doubt multi-millionaires, we hear that Tiffany, 23, is paying her own way for outfits, makeup and more.

Tiffany Trump is not getting any financial assistance from her billionaire father Donald Trump, 70, for her wardrobe for his Presidential Inauguration! “Tiffany is paying for her own inaugural outfits, hair and makeup,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Tiffany did her own shopping on the West Coast for her outfits that she will wear to the Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony and Inaugural Ball.”

In contrast, Trump’s wife Melania Trump, 46, is being dressed by legendary, high-end designers Karl Lagerfeld, 83, and Ralph Lauren, 77, according to WWD. Nice!

Despite having to scramble to get outfits, Tiffany is “very excited to be attending her father’s Inauguration” on Jan. 20, the source adds. “Her mother Marla Maples, 53, is accompanying Tiffany to the Inauguration, and is also paying for her own outfits,” the insider reveals. Tiffany traveled with the family to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, and was all smiles as she stepped off the U.S. Air Force C-32 plane:

Arriving in Washington DC with my family. A very special moment! #MAGA #Inauguration2017 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:29am PST

It’s also worth noting that apart from her speech at at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 and her appearance with the whole family on Election Night in November, Tiffany has not been seen publicly very often with her famous father. Trump did attend her graduation from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2016.

“Marla and Tiffany live modestly. They have quiet lives,” the insider also tells us. Indeed, Marla only received $2 million in her divorce settlement from the billionaire in 1999, and there’s probably not much of that left. Plus, the reported $25,000 per month in child support that Trump paid Marla ceased when Tiffany turned 21.

Anyway, it will be interesting to see if once Donald Trump officially takes office, he gives Tiffany a clothing allowance, since she’ll be expected to appear at a number of public events for him. We’ll keep you posted.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Donald should pay for Tiffany’s Inauguration clothing, hair and makeup? Tell us how you feel!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.