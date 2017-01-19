Tiffany Trump: She’s Buying Her Own Inauguration Outfits For Dad Donald’s Big Day

AP Images

Tiffany Trump, Donald’s only daughter with his ex-wife Marla Maples, will be attending the Presidential Inauguration alongside the rest of the family — but unlike the other Trump children, HollywoodLife.com hears that Tiffany is paying her own way for outfits, makeup and more. Do you think it’s unfair that Donald isn’t helping out?

Tiffany Trump, 23, is not getting any financial assistance from her billionaire father Donald Trump, 70, for his Presidential Inauguration! “Tiffany is paying for her own inaugural outfits, hair and makeup,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Tiffany did her own shopping on the West Coast for her outfits that she will wear to the Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony and Inaugural Ball.”

In contrast, Trump’s other family members — including his wife Melania Trump, 46, and daughter Ivanka Trump, 35, will wear custom-made, high-end ensembles by prominent designers. For example, Melania will be dressed by Karl Lagerfeld, 83, and Ralph Lauren, 77, according to WWD. Nice!

Despite having to scramble to get outfits, Tiffany is “very excited to be attending her father’s Inauguration” on Jan. 20, the source adds. “Her mother Marla Maples, 53, is accompanying Tiffany to the Inauguration, and is also paying for her own outfits,” the insider reveals. Tiffany traveled with the family to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, and was all smiles as she stepped off the private plane:

Arriving in Washington DC with my family. A very special moment! #MAGA #Inauguration2017 A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:29am PST

It’s also worth noting that apart from her speech at at the Republican National Convention in July 2016, Tiffany has been absent from most other events involving her father. Trump did attend her graduation from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2016, but otherwise, the father and daughter rarely appear in the public eye together. “Marla and Tiffany live modestly. They have quiet lives,” the insider tells us. It will be interesting to see if that changes once Donald Trump officially takes office.

