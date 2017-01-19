Tiffany Trump Stuns In Black & Gold Military Peacoat At Inauguration Concert

Courtesy of CNN

Tiffany Trump looked amazing at the The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19th. She opted to wear a gorgeous black peacoat and we’re obsessed with her entire look from head-to-toe — are you guys?

Tiffany Trump, 23, looked amazing at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 19th. The concert was held for Tiffany’s father and President-elect, Donald Trump, 70. Tiffany opted to wear a black military-style peacoat with gold buttons and we love her entire look.

Tiffany always knows exactly what to wear and always dressed so appropriately. So, the fact that she opted to wear a fitted black military jacket to pay homage to our troops, was amazing. The gold military-style coat was double-breasted and featured gold buttons on the bodice. It was the perfect look for the occasion and we love that she opted for something simple and chic.

We love that Tiffany’s style is all her own, she’s even buying her own outfits for the Inauguration weekend without any financial help! A source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively, “Tiffany is paying for her own inaugural outfits, hair and makeup. Tiffany did her own shopping on the West Coast for her outfits that she will wear to the Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony and Inaugural Ball.” Wow, good for her!

Not only did Tiffany look amazing at the event, the concert featured so many amazing performances and guest appearances from Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, 3 Doors Down, and so many more! The Celebration also featured the participation of military bands as we honor our Armed Forces.

We absolutely love Tiffany’s concert look from head-to-toe and we can’t wait to see what else she wears during this exciting weekend! What did you guys think of her outfit?

