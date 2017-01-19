Tiffany Trump Appearing On ‘Dancing With The Stars?’ — She’s ‘Highly Considering’ It

REX/Shutterstock

Lights, camera, ACTION! Tiffany Trump is on the verge of making her TV debut on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ Like her mother did before her, the blonde beauty is ‘highly considering’ the once in a lifetime opportunity. Get the EXCLUSIVE, here!

Watch out Donald Trump, 70, your daughter is about to steal the spotlight! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Tiffany Trump, 23, might appear on Dancing With The Stars. “Tiffany was asked to be on DWTS, she is highly considering it but has yet to sign a contract,” an insider tells us. This is the perfect time for Tiffany to come out from her father’s shadow and really shine on her own. Season 24 will premiere on Mar. 20, but no official lineup has been announced yet.

For those of you with your jaws on the floor, we are equally as surprised! That being said, it’s not totally unexpected since her mother, Marla Maples, also appeared on the hit show in 2016. Tiffany was basically Martha’s cheerleader whenever she performed, and would sit front row as often as she could. “Bless her heart,” gushed Martha in an interview on Good Morning America. “She is now out interviewing [for jobs] – how about that? She graduates in May.” Sounds like Tiffany’s potentially snagged herself one EPIC gig!

Tiffany is the one member in Donald’s family we don’t know much about, so this once-in-a-lifetime experience could really bring fans closer to her. Now that the blonde bombshell’s father is in-office, she has a duty to relate to the American people. What better way to do that than dance on one of our nation’s top-rated shows? Dancing With The Stars is really where celebrities come to push their careers to the next level — just look at champions Nyle DiMarco and Bindi Irwin! We’ll be on the lookout for her dancing debut!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiffany will accept the amazing offer and join DWTS?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.