Tiffany Trump’s Pretty Blonde Hair In Waves At Inauguration Concert

Tiffany Trump looked gorgeous at the Welcome Celebration concert on January 19, ahead of the Presidential Inauguration. Get the details on her beauty look below!

The “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” took place on January 19. Broadcast live from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., it featured performances by Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down and a big fireworks display!

President Elect Donald Trump also spoke, and of course, the First Family was in attendance.

Tiffany and Ivanka Trump both showed off their great hair — blonde beauties! Tiffany rocked big, voluminous curls. Her hair was shiny and healthy looking, despite the cold winter weather in Washington.

Her makeup was pretty too. Her eyes were defined with a cat eye liner and her lips were a pretty pink shade.

Tiffany was thrust into the public eye at the Republican National Convention. In July of 2016, she spoke about her father:

“Whatever he does, he gives his all and does it well. His desire for excellence is contagious. He possesses a unique gift for bringing that trait out in others, starting with those closest to him. He’s always helped me be the best version of myself by encouragement and by example. He motivates me to work my hardest and to always stay true to who I am and what I believe. That’s what he does: he draws out the talent and drive in people so that they can achieve their full potential. That’s a great quality to have in a father and better yet in the president of the United States.”

She continued: “In person, my father is so friendly, so considerate, so funny, and so real. I have admired my father all of my life, and I love him with all my heart.”

