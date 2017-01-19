Tiffany Trump Dazzles At Donald’s Cabinet Dinner In Swarovski Crystal Gown — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Wow! Tiffany Trump may keep a low profile compared to her siblings, but she definitely stands out in the style department. She attended the Cabinet Dinner in a custom-made Swarovski gown, and these gorgeous pics will leave you speechless!

Tiffany Trump, 23, showed up to her father Donald Trump’s, 70, Cabinet Dinner on Jan. 19, in a custom-made gown, and we can’t stop gushing over how amazing she looks! New York Designer, Anne Bowen, created the silver and blush design for her to wear, knocking it out of the park with the jaw-dropping details. The gown, featuring a waist-cinching belt, was entirely hand-sewn. It was covered in Swarovski crystals and delicate Solstiss lace, making her the belle of the ball!

Tiffany is definitely the queen of versatility. Earlier at the inauguration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, the First Daughter opted for a more utilitarian ensemble, rocking a double-breasted, black peacoat with gold buttons on the bodice. And for a girly touch, the coat flared at the bottom. SO cute! It was a spot-on look for the occasion and the weather!

What makes Tiffany’s ensembles even more special is that she picked it out and paid for it all by herself! The 23-year old reportedly didn’t use a cent of her billionaire father’s money and paid for her entire inaugural wardrobe on her own, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you. She’s also purchased her own outfits for the swear-in ceremony and the inaugural ball on Jan. 20.

Okay, so the Cabinet Dinner wasn’t exactly Tiffany’s type of crowd. The candlelit event’s guest list was mostly composed of a Trump’s cabinet nominees and other older political leaders. Even so, Tiffany still presented herself as the mature young adult that she is!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Tiffany’s gown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

