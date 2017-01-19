This is the cutest thing! When the ‘This Is Us’ cast found out that they’d been renewed TWO more seasons, they collectively lost it. Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and the rest of the stars began jumping for joy after hearing the big news. This video will make your day!

“I didn’t want to say it in front of the big room [we’re in now], but when I go out there I’m going to order 36 more episodes of the show: two years of 18 episodes,” NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke says at the beginning of the video.

Mandy Moore can’t believe it. “What?” she says. The group begins to go nuts, with Chrissy Metz asking, “Wait, wait, what did you just say?” Milo Ventimiglia sums up everyone’s reaction about the 2-season renewal with two words: “Oh sh*t.”

Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown is completely speechless. His face is priceless. Susan Kelechi Watson and Mandy begin jumping up and down. Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, and Ron Cephas Jones also join in on the excitement.

We’re going to be getting so much more of the Pearsons! After the announcement, Mandy and Milo posted a video to thank fans for everything. “Thank you so much for being huge fans of the show and for all your love and support,” Mandy says. “We are beyond thrilled.”

This Is Us has 6 episodes left of the first season. At the show’s TCA panel, creator Dan Fogelman was asked about when fans will learn how Jack dies. It’s the show’s big mystery. He teased that the Jan. 24 episode would be a “big episode” about Jack.

HollywoodLife.com also got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from Milo about Jack’s death. “I think that the impact that everybody feels and the ripple from Jack’s death is going to be something that is going to be around for a while,” he told us.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. on NBC.

HollywoodLifers, what was your reaction to This Is Us getting a two-season renewal? Let us know!