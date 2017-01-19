Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Reunite In NYC After Selena Gomez Drama? — See Evidence

REX/Shutterstock

You guys, it looks like Bella Hadid and The Weeknd spent some time together in New York City! It appears that the exes both attended A$AP Rocky’s concert on Jan. 18, which is especially interesting since they’re currently in the middle of a dramatic love triangle with Selena Gomez. See the evidence that points to their reunion here!

Kendall Jenner, 21, attended her rumored boyfriend, A$AP Rocky’s, concert at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 18 — and it looks like she brought her bestie, Bella Hadid, 20, with her! Although the ladies themselves didn’t post any proof on social media that they were at the show, they were featured on their friend, Renell Medrano’s, Snapchat rocking out to A$AP’s hit “Crazy Brazy,” with insane lighting and loud background noise.

Kendall was also featured in French Montana’s Instagram video from the show, and a second interesting guest also popped up in the clip — Bella’s ex, The Weeknd! The “Starboy” singer was actually a surprise performer at the concert, but he can definitely be seen in the crowd, with the same people as Kendall, at this point. Even though Bella doesn’t appear in this footage, we’re going to guess she was probably still with her pal…so does that mean the exes were reunited?!

Renell via Snapchat pic.twitter.com/zsFIkFdjNT — Kendall Updates (@kendallkeek) January 19, 2017

Legendary nights 🤘 A video posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

The possibility that these two were together is extra interesting at this moment because of the drama that’s surrounded their breakup recently — just last week, The Weeknd was photographed kissing Selena Gomez, 24, after a dinner date in Santa Monica!

The supermodel reportedly felt “hurt and pissed” by the hookup — after all, she and The Weeknd just split two months ago, and she runs in the same squad as Selena, so some are saying it was a major girl code violation. Obviously, we can’t be certain that the pair interacted or spent any significant time together at the concert last night…but it certainly seems like they were at least in the same room. Hopefully they were able to clear things up!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella and The Weeknd saw each other at the concert? Do you think the reunion was awkward?

