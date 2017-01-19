Don’t ask Eleanor about her personal life! In a brand-new EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Jan. 22 episode of ‘The Royals,’ Eleanor puts that reporter who blackmailed Jasper in her place, and it’s EPIC. Slay, Eleanor, SLAY!

Don’t you know you shouldn’t mess with Princess Eleanor? In the exclusive preview, that pesky reporter, whose name is Harper Day, tries to get Eleanor to talk about Jasper in an interview. Every single time Harper attempts to segue into Eleanor’s personal life, Eleanor doesn’t budge.

Harper asks a third time, and Eleanor finally gets fed up. “Look, I was nice the first two times you not-so elegantly brought this subject up, but you’re interview is now complete,” Eleanor tells Harper. “Publish whatever you like and see yourself out.”

BOOM. Talk about a mic drop! Eleanor has no time for this nonsense, especially in the wake of her breakup with Jasper.

Harper is the woman who ruined everything for Eleanor and Jasper, just when they’d found the perfect footing in their relationship. Jasper dumped Eleanor in a heartbreaking scene during the Christmas episode. He did it to protect her, so Harper wouldn’t expose his less-than-stellar past.

“I’m just feeling suffocated,” he said to her during the breakup scene. “I can’t be the guy that’s is waiting around for letters and writing words I don’t mean.”

We’re not giving up hope that Jaspenor will find their way back to each other. They’re simply meant to be. Eleanor might be a little preoccupied with the charity fight between Liam and Robert to focus on her heartbreak, but Jasper’s never far away from the royal family. When Jasper and Eleanor are in each other’s orbit, they’re inseparable.

The Royals airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

