The Rock Replaces Camila Cabello In Fifth Harmony At PCAs & It’s The Best Thing Ever: Watch

It didn’t take long for Fifth Harmony to find a replacement for Camila Cabello! The girls made their first public appearance since their fifth singer left at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, and they totally bonded with The Rock backstage. He’s totally stoked about what they’ve got coming up next! Check it out here.

After performing and winning the award for Best Group at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, the ladies of Fifth Harmony made sure to take a minute and record a thank you message for their fans.

“Thank you so much for helping us kick off 2017,” Normani Kordei said to the camera. At that point, though, the gals were interrupted by a special guest — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson popped up out of nowhere! “If you could smelllllllll what Fifth Harmony is cooking!” he shouted, teasing that the ladies are hard at work on something good. We can’t wait!

Earlier in the night, the foursome took the stage to sing their hit “Work From Home,” and although it was certainly strange to see them without their fifth member, Camila Cabello, 19, we were totally impressed by the performance. Camila shocked us all — including her bandmates — when she decided to leave the group to pursue a solo career at the end of 2016. However, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren assured fans they’d continue to deliver the music and shows their Harmonizers know and love them for, and they’re already off to a good start.

The ladies are set to kick off their first tour without Camila when they head to Asia later this year, and they’re reportedly hard at work on new music. Clearly, the Rock is excited about what’s to come — and he has us antsier than ever to hear what’s “cookin’!”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Rock hanging out with Fifth Harmony? DO you think they should somehow collaborate?