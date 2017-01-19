The Piano Guys Slay ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ & More At Inauguration Concert

Courtesy of CNN

The Piano Guys proudly helped Donald Trump ring in his new presidency at the inauguration concert on Jan. 19. The guys gave an amazing performance of their song ‘It’s Gonna Be OKAY’ and 1D’s ‘What Makes You Beautiful,’ and the crowd loved it. Here’s the scoop.

Wow, we’ve never seen anything quite like that! The Piano Guys, a musical group featuring four Mormon men named Jon Schmidt, Steven Sharp Nelson, Paul Anderson, and Al van der Beek, took the stage at Donald Trump’s inauguration concert on Jan. 19, and we were blown away by the creative performance!

The four former piano salesmen and YouTube stars performed One Direction’s hit “What Makes You Beautiful” using one piano and a lot of pizzazz. It was so cool! One played the keys while others banged on the sides and reached inside to pluck the strings. What an interesting performance! Then they said “it’s time to put our differences aside, because when we do it’s going to be okay!” and began singing their hit “It’s Gonna Be OKAY.” We love how catchy their song was.

Of course the guys faced a lot of backlash for choosing to perform at the event, but they didn’t let it deter them. “We abhor and decry bullying,” they explained in a statement when they were bashed for supporting someone considered sexist and racist. “You know that we honor our relationships with our spouses more than anything else. You know we believe women are Divinely appointed to not only equality, but also respect and chivalrous deference. You know that in our history our ancestors were refugees, driven from their homes in fear for their lives. We empathetically embrace those now in the same situation. You know we believe in loving all people, regardless of gender, race, political affiliation, country of origin, or religious background.”

Apparently the guys aren’t strangers to performing where their opinions aren’t popular, and it doesn’t scare them at all. “When we’ve had the opportunity to perform for people who may not completely agree with who we are or what we stand for.” The guys just “don’t feel right limiting our positive message only to people that believe or act the same way we do.” We can respect that!

HollywoodLifers, did you like The Piano Guys’ performance at the inauguration concert? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.