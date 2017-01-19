The Frontmen Of Country Sing Medley Of Country Hits At Trump’s Inauguration Concert

Courtesy of CNN

WOW! The Frontmen of Country stunned the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration concert, Jan. 19, in Washington D.C., when they played a medley of country hits! The trio even brought Lee Greenwood on stage for an epic collaboration! Did you love it?!

The trio who make up The Frontmen of Country — Larry Stewart, 57, Richie McDonald, 54, and Tim Rushlow, 50 — took the stage at Donald Trump‘s [70], 2-hour “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” inauguration concert, Jan. 19! The group rocked the crowd with epic hits like, “Walking In Memphis”, “God Bless Texas”, “I’m Already There” and many more, and they blew us away!

The president-elect was sitting in the crowd of his concert with his family, and he was loving the The Frontmen of Country’s performance. Donald was swaying back and forth to their country hits, and it was a time for the thousands who gathered in D.C. to take in the celebrations.

Donald Trump sings along to Lee Greenwood at inaugural concert: "God Bless the USA" https://t.co/UYpqI3esEb https://t.co/r2ShUB04g2 — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2017

The trio brought Lee Greenwood, 74, up on stage for an epic collaboration of his song, “God Bless The U.S.A.”, and it was a memorable and emotional moment. President-Elect Trump belted out the song from the crowd in pride, as well as the crowd members. The trio and Lee got a standing ovation from the Trumps and a roaring crowd applause. Donald even got out of his chair to thank and hug the performers.

Other stars who will take the stage at the Trump’s Welcome Celebration are Toby Keith, 55, The Piano Guys, 3 Doors Down, and Jackie Evancho. Just before The Frontmen of Country hit the stage, DJ Ravidrums, and Jon Voight, warmed up the crowd for them, and the crowd loved it! Broadway star, Jennifer Holliday was initially scheduled to perform, but she backed out at the last minute after receiving backlash from the LGBTQ community.

