‘Flip Or Flop’ Tarek El Moussa Made ‘Strategic Move’ To Ask Christina For Spousal Support

Just when you thought Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s split couldn’t get any nastier, the 35-year-old went and demanded spousal support from his estranged wife. But wait, apparently he’s only doing so as a ‘strategic move!’ HollywoodLife.com has the latest on the ‘Flip or Flop’ divorce.

Well, is anyone surprised at this point? It seems that each and every day there’s more drama between Tarek el Moussa, 35, and his estranged wife, Christina El Moussa, 32. But, a source close to the Flip or Flop former couple insists Tarek is only requesting alimony as a form of leverage, in the event that the divorce should get even nastier — if you’re able to imagine that at this point!

”Tarek has been equally shaken by his split from Christina,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is not sure how the divorce will go down but his move to ask for alimony is strictly strategic.” Ah, yes, the good old “it’s just strategy” excuse! Although, in fairness, it appears that in this instance it could in fact be true, as, the source explains there’s likely no credible grounds for Tarek’s demand.

“Christina and Tarek worked together and made the same income,” the source says. “They split everything in their company equally so it doesn’t make sense that she would have earned more money than him — or that she would be worth much more. So it’s unlikely he would be actually be entitled to spousal support. Tarek is just posturing so that he has more leverage should the divorce get more nasty.”

According to ETonline, as well as asking for alimony, Tarek is also demanding that Christina pay his attorney fees, in addition to requesting joint legal and physical custody of the battling exes’ two children, daughter Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 1. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the reality stars confirmed they were divorcing last Dec., although they split months before.

Christina and Tarek actually parted ways back in May 2016, following a heated argument that led to the cops being called to their Orange County, CA. home. They’ve both been linked to other people since splitting — Tarek to nanny Alyssa Logan, 23, and Christina to building contractor, Gary Anderson, 57.

