‘The Office’ Returning To TV? Steve Carell Sends Fans Into Frenzy With Epic Tweet

Is ‘The Office’ coming back to NBC?! Steve Carell, a.k.a. Michael Scott, made fans go nuts Jan. 18 on Twitter with one tweet about the beloved show. We miss Michael, Pam, and Jim so much, so are we getting them back soon?

Following the news of the 10-episode Will & Grace revival on Jan. 18, Steve Carell took Twitter and tweeted this shocking statement:

Breaking News: "The Office" returning to NBC. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) January 18, 2017

WHAT?! Unfortunately, an Office revival is not in the cards right now. Curse you, Michael Scott, for this prank! After a few minutes of Office fan pandemonium, Steve followed up with this: “Wait, sorry. I meant “Will and Grace” (Typo).”

Steve also tweeted a day after his Office revival fakeout, “My account was hacked by Toby Flenderson.” Way to pin it on Toby, Steve! Honestly, we’re just surprised Dwight hasn’t taken credit for this yet.

Andy Cohen asked Steve’s former co-star B.J. Novak about the possibility of a revival of The Office on the Jan. 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live, and he set the record straight. “No,” B.J. said. “No. That was a very Michael Scott move of him, I think.”

While a The Office revival may not be happening right now, it could happen in the future. Revivals are so in right now. If we can get Will & Grace back, we’ll totally see the Dundler Mifflin staff again someday. You can drown your sorrows about Steve’s prank by watching The Office reruns!

Steve starred on the U.S. version of The Office for 7 seasons as the hilarious Regional Manager of Dundler Mifflin’s Scranton division. He won a Golden Globe for his role as Michael Scott. He starred alongside John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, and Ellie Kemper. The series ran from 2005 to 2013.

