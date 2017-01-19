REX/Shutterstock

Ay mami! All eyes were on Sofia Vergara at the People’s Choice Awards, where she arrived wearing a stunning two-toned dressed with a sparkling lace bodice and white, curve-flaunting mermaid skirt! You have to see her amazing look!

Sofia Vergara, 44, looked beautiful on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Jan. 18, wearing a white and gold formfitting knee-length dress that kept her amazing streak of award season looks going. While Joe Manganiello wasn’t on her arm, she had a cute date — her son Manolo!

The Modern Family actress was nominated for Favorite TV Comedy Actress for her portrayal of the hysterical character Gloria. This was Sofia’s fifth nomination in the category and this time, she won!

While Sofia was absent from the red carpet, we were graced with her presence when she took the stage to accept her award. Showing off her amazing curves and toned arms, she worked her way up to the stage in some outrageous gold heels! “Never in a million years, I thought that with this ridiculous accent I was ever going to be able to part of something so successful, something so loved by all of you, like it’s Modern Family,” Sofia said in her touching acceptance speech. Aww!

Sofia just made headlines after throwing her hubbie Joe Manganiello an EPIC 40th birthday celebration. The ’80s Rock-themed bash took place on January 13 at the W Hotel in Los Angeles. Cover band Steel Panthers performed 80’s hit by Bon Jovi, Metallica and more, and Joe rocked out in a Guns ‘N Roses T-shirt and fedora. Sofia shared a pic of she and main man from the occasion, writing, “Ready to partyyyyyy #joe’s40.”

The star-studded soiree was attended by Sofia’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, Fergie, and former NBA pro Dennis Rodman. Throughout the evening, Joe joined the tribute band on stage for a few numbers, including Guns ‘N Roses “Sweet Child O Mine,” which was documented on Sofia’s Instagram. This guys are the life of the party, seriously!

