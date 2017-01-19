Savannah Chrisley’s Fractured Vertebrae Could Lead To ‘Nerve Injury’ — Doctor Says

Courtesy of Instagram

This is awful! Savannah Chrisley’s six-week recovery period might just be the beginning. Turns out, a fractured vertebrae is an extremely dangerous injury that could lead to ‘severe nerve’ damage, according to a top doctor. Get the EXCLUSIVE update on her health!

Savannah Chrisley, 19, isn’t out of the woods just yet! The Chrisley Knows Best star must be thanking her lucky stars to be alive right now, but there’s still a great deal of care that needs to go into her recovery. Savannah suffered a broken vertebrae after her horrific car crash, which could turn out to be a more serious injury than anyone expected. “A fractured vertebrae is when one of the bones of the neck is broken,” Dr. Bruce Lee, M.D. tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This can potentially be very severe and lead to nerve injury and even death.”

Trust us, we’re not trying to scare you or be overdramatic. Dr. Bruce just wants to emphasize how important Savannah’s aftercare is. Her father, Todd, revealed that she’s looking at a six-week recovery period if all goes as planned. Still, there are things doctors can do to ensure her condition doesn’t worsen. “She needs immobility, which is the purpose of wearing a neck brace,” Dr. Bruce continues. “She needs to be monitored by medical professionals to make sure the healing process is occurring normally. Monitoring of nerve function is also important.”

Basically what Dr. Bruce is saying is that Savannah needs to keep her neck STILL! No physical activity for her for the next “1 to 6 months,” according to the doc. Spending all your time in a hospital bed lying still isn’t the best news in the world, but it’s certainly a lot better than death. Savannah is thankful to be here, and owes so much to the amazing mystery man who saved her life.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about the doctor’s comments, are you more or less worried now?

