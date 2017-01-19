Courtesy of Instagram

OMG — is there a baby Westbrook on the way? A new report claims there is, as Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl is allegedly pregnant with the couple’s 1st child. SO exciting! If the rumors are true, we can only imagine how thrilled the NBA star & his leading lady must be. Find out what his fans have to say here!

Russell Westbrook, 28, may be becoming a father this year! After all, the pro b-ball player‘s wife Nina Earl Westbrook, is reportedly pregnant, according to Media Takeout. But the outlet is not the only one who thinks so. Fans have been suspicious of the couple since November, commenting on one of her Instagram posts from the time, “Someone is expecting….” and “are you having a baby? Congratulations!!!” In the photo, Nina and Russell pose together in black tie attire — Nina sporting a fitted red satin gown.

Happy Birthday to my beautiful and a amazing Wife, I am so blessed and thankful to have you in my life. Continue to have an amazing spirit and making me a better man. The love I have for you is unmatched, I just hope you love me back lol . Enjoy your special day suga! LOVE YOU VERY MUCH!!! A photo posted by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Months later for her birthday on Jan. 16, Nina shared a series of photos of herself posing with various friends and family members. In the shots, Nina dons a tight white tank tucked into boyfriend jeans, nude heels, and a kimono. Once again, the pregnancy rumor mill kicked into gear! “Congratulations!!! 👶 bai” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Baby Russ on the way 👀.”

Russell and Nina both played basketball at UCLA and began dating in college. They ended up tying the knot on August 30, 2015. These two are SO adorable together too as they’re constantly arm-in-arm on the red carpet, taking goofy photos together, or showing sweet PDA. Talk about couple goals! While we can’t confirm the two are expecting a bundle of joy, HollywoodLife.com did reach out to Russell’s reps. We’d love to see them start a family together!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Nina and Russell are actually expecting, or is this just another rumor? Are you hoping they start a family soon?

