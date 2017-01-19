You Can Get This Perfectly Polished Ponytail Seen At The PCAs In 4 Easy Steps

Courtesy of Instagram

Ponytails are everywhere right now — the runway, the red carpet — and the classic style is here to stay. Get this gorgeous pony from the People’s Choice Awards with expert tips below!

Jordana Brewster rocked a gorgeous wavy ponytail at the People’s Choice Awards on January 18.

Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis created the look and told us: “Jordana wore a floor length gown that had a goddess-like feeling to it. With her bare shoulders and open back, I thought having the hair worn up in a ponytail would keep it sexy. Having hair sleek around her face and fuller waves on the pony gave a polished and beautiful touch to the overall look.”

Here’s the exact how to:

“Start by applying R+Co’s One Prep Spray, then using R+Co’s Dallas Thickening Spray at the roots and Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Volumizing Soufflé Mousse on the mid shaft and ends.

Using a round brush, blow dry hair straight and pull into a high ponytail at the crown.

Use a medium-large curling iron and wrap small sections of hair from roots to ends.

Brush out and spray with Suave Professionals Luxe Style Infusion Plump Hold Hairspray to lock in the look.”

Suave products are available at the drugstore and totally affordable — love that!

Jordana’s pretty makeup was done by artist Nikki Lawson, who used Smashbox, Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Armani Beauty, Chanel Beauty, and MAC Cosmetics on her face.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this ponytail look from the People’s Choice Awards?

