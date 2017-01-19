Paris Jackson Flashes Nipples In Sheer Shirt & Makes Modeling Debut In Chanel Campaign

SplashNews

Très chic in Chanel! Paris Jackson made her modeling debut, all while shooting a Chanel campaign, in a retro look that was reminiscent of the original Material Girl, Madonna! After getting a sneak peek at her fun shoot we can’t wait to see the full campaign — can you?

Paris Jackson, 18, is a natural in front of the camera! The teen is quite busy these days after securing her first high-fashion campaign — and from the looks of the shoot we can definitely expect to see way more of her in 2017! Paris jetted across the pond to Paris to shoot a Chanel campaign, where she suited up in a sheer white pussy bow blouse and white pencil skirt. Her monochrome look popped thanks to her bold red lipstick as her bleach blonde hair served up major Madonna vibes.



The teen was all smiles as she posed, waving the American Flag in one hand and a French Flag in another. Paris was flanked by two soldiers and the trio looked like they were having so much fun on set.

A thin black belt, studded black gloves and bracelets added an edgy vibe to the polished look as she sported one of the biggest accessory trends of the season — statement earrings! The earrings also reminded us of a look Madonna once rocked with her bleach blonde pixie.

Paris looked like a vintage WWII pinup in the shoot as she perched on the hood of a vehicle with her legs gingerly crossed in front of her. Although she’s relatively new to the fashion scene, she’s in good company as everyone from Kristen Stewart to Cara Delevingne has posed for Chanel.

