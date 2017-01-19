Aaron Rodgers’ Feud With Family — Olivia Munn Unfairly Blamed? The Truth

REX/Shutterstock

Aaron Rodgers’s relationship with his family has grown colder than winter in Wisconsin, but is his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, to blame? With many fans accusing her of coming between Aaron and his kin, is the ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ actress the real cause of the Rodgers family feud?

If anyone thinks Olivia Munn, 36, is the mastermind behind Aaron Rodgers, 33, being estranged from his family, they better think again. “Olivia doesn’t have anything to do with it,” an insider tells PEOPLE magazine, adding that “no one knows the whole story, except for the family.”

Fans decided to put together this conspiracy theory when they heard that Aaron hasn’t spoken to his family – father Ed, 61, mother Darla, and brothers Luke, 34, and Jordan, 28 – since 2014. That was the same year that the Green Bay Packers quarterback began dating Olivia. Thus, suspicious fans put 2 and 2 together to come up with an unfair assumption that Olivia was the cause for the rift.

Aaron’s father didn’t really help, as he added fuel to the fire with an off-handed comment. “Fame can change things,” he said when detailing the feud to The New York Times, leading some to think that Aaron’s Hollywood girlfriend was behind the bad blood. While Olivia’s off the hook, Aaron is not — and he’s fine with that. “Aaron owns the part [of the feud] that’s his,” the insider tells PEOPLE, “and hopes everyone else owns the part that is theirs.”

So, if Olivia isn’t the cause for Aaron not speaking to his family, what is? It could just be the family’s competitive spirit that made Aaron a Super Bowl champion and Jordan a winner of The Bachelorette. Aaron and Jordan were always trying to “one-up each other,” according to the insider and finally, things just reached a boiling point.

Sadly, the argument that broke the family apart was reportedly over nothing important, but it seems neither side is ready to call a truce. Aaron’s family skipped the Packers’ important playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys (one they won in dramatic fashion, by the way.) Don’t expect to see them at Super Bowl 51 if Green Bay goes all the way. Aaron has no intention of publicly patching things up with his family. However, when Aaron decides to reconcile with his clan, “Olivia will be supportive” of the decision, the insider tells PEOPLE.

Are you glad that Olivia reportedly “has nothing to do” with the Rodgers family drama, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she and Aaron make a cute couple?

