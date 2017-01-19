Niall Horan Vs. Zayn Malik: Former Bandmates Face Off For PCA Award — Who Won?

Niall Horan and Zayn Malik went head-to-head in the ultimate 1D battle! Both singers were nominated for the Favorite Breakout Artist award at the People’s Choice Awards, but only one came out on top. Did Zayn’s solo career best Niall’s? Talk about a nail-biter!

And the winner is… NIALL HORAN! The blonde 1D cutie, 23, took home the award at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18, beating former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, 24, in the category. The award is Niall’s first major win as a solo artist, and it would have been Zayn’s first People’s Choice Award since leaving One Direction. Niall was also up against DNCE, The Chainsmokers, and Alessia Cara.

Niall nor Zayn attended the show, but Niall did send his love for his fans on Jan. 19. “Well that’s something to wake up to,” he tweeted. “Thank you so much for voting for me , I really appreciate it .. amazing.”

Zayn was the first One Direction member to go solo, but the rest of the boys are starting to make a name for themselves as well while 1D is on a break. Niall’s hit “This Town” has stolen the hearts of Directioners around the globe, and he’s definitely got a future as a solo artist. Zayn better watch out! Niall is coming for his awards!

Niall has yet to release a solo album, but he’s been working hard on it. He wrote a sweet note to his fans in Dec. 2016 and told them that he was going to disappear for a while to “come up with more song ideas and get back into the writing zone.” His debut album is going to be amazing, that’s for sure. Meanwhile, Zayn is filming his Ocean’s 8 cameo!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Niall beat Zayn? Let us know!