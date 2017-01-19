‘Power Rangers’ Trailer: Watch Bryan Cranston’s Epic Debut As Zordon

It’s morphin’ time! The first official ‘Power Rangers’ trailer dropped on Jan. 19 and gave us our first look at Bryan Cranston’s Zordon! Needless to say, he’s perfect. Plus, Elizabeth Banks wreaks havoc as Rita Repulsa!

There’s no doubt about it, Power Rangers is going to be AWESOME. Bryan Cranston’s Zordon is even better than we expected. In the new trailer, the five outcast high schoolers meet Zordon, and he informs then that they’re Power Rangers. They’re superheroes and have to stop Rita Repulsa from taking over the world.

“The answer to what is happening to you is here. You five are the Power Rangers,” he says to the Rangers. “The Power Rangers were a legion of warriors. You must become those warriors.”

Red Ranger Jason (Dacre Montgomery), Blue Ranger Billy (RJ Cyler), Yellow Ranger Trini (Becky G), Black Ranger Zack (Ludi Lin), and Pink Ranger Kimberly (Naomi Scott) are just struggling teenagers until they’re transformed into superheroes.

The trailer reveals that Power Rangers is going to be the perfect mixture of action and fun. Becky G is sassy to the max. When she tells her mom that she thinks she’s a superhero, her mom makes her pee in a cup. There’s quick sneak peeks of the gang testing out their powers and a little bit of romance!

However, it’s not all fun and games for these teens. Rita Repulsa has arrived to destroy everything. “She is pure evil,” Zordon warns. It’s not going to be easy for the Power Rangers to defeat her and her dangerous minions, but they’ll make it happen. The trailer also gave us a glimpse of Alpha 5, who’s played by Bill Hader.

Power Rangers will hit theaters on March 24.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts about the newest Power Rangers trailer? Let us know!