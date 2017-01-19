Miguel Ferrer Dead: Beloved ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Dies Of Cancer At 61

Image Courtesy of CBS

This is just heartbreaking. Miguel Ferrer, one of the veteran stars of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ and ‘Crossing Jordan,’ died on Jan. 19 of cancer. The beloved actor was just 61 years old.

Miguel Ferrer died peacefully in his home on Jan. 19 surrounded by close friends and family, PEOPLE confirmed. He was the son of singer and actress Rosemary Clooney and Academy Award winner Jose Ferrer. Miguel was also George Clooney’s cousin.

George released this statement about Miguel’s passing: “Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”

He was known for his role on Crossing Jordan from 2001 to 2007 as Dr. Garret Macy. Miguel played Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles, alongside Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, from 2012 until his death.

“Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement, according to our sister site Deadline. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”

Miguel was given the option to leave NCIS: Los Angeles last season as his health continued to deteriorate, but he chose to keep working. That’s how much he loved his job. His failing health was written into his character’s storyline on the show. Miguel starred in dozens of movies and TV shows over the years. He appeared in the original Twin Peaks and will reprise his character, Albert Rosenfield, in the upcoming 2017 revival.

Miguel also dabbled in music. He was a drummer before he started acting. He even toured with his mother and the iconic Bing Crosby!

He is survived by his wife, Lori, and sons, Lukas and Rafi. Miguel will be so missed.

HollywoodLifers, send your condolences to Miguel’s family and friends in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.