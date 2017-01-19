Michelle Obama & Her 2 Dogs Take Their Last Bittersweet Walk Through The White House

Image Courtesy of Twitter/FLOTUS

First Lady Michelle Obama must have been feeling pretty nostalgic when she took her furry friends, Sunny and Bo, on one last walk through the White House before the Trump family moves in following the upcoming inauguration on Jan. 20. Check out the sweet clip of their stroll here!

Michelle Obama, 53, may be one of the American people’s all time favorite residents of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. But the Obama family’s pups, Sunny and Bo, are definitely the most adorable! The First Lady showed off her sweet doggies on Jan. 18 in a clip she shared of herself walking them through the White House one last time before she, President Barack Obama, 55, and their daughters Sasha, 15, and Malia, 18, move out after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, 70, on Jan. 20. Honestly, this video has us sobbing!

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. 🙋🏽🐶🐶🇺🇸 A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:55am PST

“Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House,” the First Lady captioned her Instagram video, which showed the bittersweet walk the group took through the White House, their home of the past 8 years. It must have been so hard for the trio to take that stroll. Well, maybe not for Bo and Sunny. But for Michelle, who raised her two daughters there with Barack, as they worked hard to run the country.

While we may never have another First Family like the Obamas ever again (or First Dogs as cute as Sunny and Bo!) we are so grateful to have amazing moments like this to look back on. We are sure the Obamas will make many more memories in their future home. But it will be hard to top the times they shared in the White House!

