Michael Moore’s Star-Studded Anti-Trump Rally In NYC: Watch Protest Here

Michael Moore has been anything but shy when it comes to his feelings about President-Elect Donald Trump. And, with Inauguration Day less than 24hrs away, Michael will team up with Robert de Niro, Cher, Shailene Woodley and many more celebs for an anti-trump rally in NYC, Jan. 19. You can catch all of the protest action, right HERE!

Michael Moore, 62, is spearheading an anti-Trump, rally in NYC , Jan. 19, and thousands are expected to turn out and speak up, starting at 6 PM EST! The protest will take place outside of Trump International Hotel and Tower. YOU CAN WATCH THE ANTI-TRUMP RALLY RIGHT HERE!

Some familiar faces who will be in attendance and taking the podium to speak are: Mark Ruffalo, 49,Robert de Niro, 73, Cher, 70, Sally Fields, 70, Reverend Al Sharpton, 62, Alec Baldwin, 58, Julianne Moore, 56, Mayor Bill de Blasio, 55, Marisa Tomei, 52, Rosie Perez, 52, Cynthia Nixon, 50, and Shailene Woodley, 25.

Those celebs will be joined by elected officials, community groups, organizations, and thousands of expected New Yorkers to “stand united” against Donald, 70. The rally was organized to send a message to the president-elect and Congress that New York will continue to protect the rights of people and the environment.

Many of the celebs listed above have taken to social media to let their followers know about the protest.

We just heard from Robert DeNiro — He will be speaking at our rally tonight in front of Trump Hotel, CPW, NYC!! 6pm sharp!! Everybody come! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 19, 2017

Tomorrow. 6pm. Trump Int’l Hotel. Let's send Donald Trump off to DC w/ a message that we're going to protect the values that make NYC great. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) January 19, 2017

#WESTANDUNITED Rally tonight at 6pm at Trump Int'l Hotel in NYC to protect our shared values! https://t.co/bqAqxMBE0R pic.twitter.com/R99FCzv9Sp — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 19, 2017

Donald’s inauguration concert, “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration”, is also taking place on Jan. 19. Toby Keith, 55, and Lee Greenwood, 74, are the headliners and will be joined by The Frontmen Of Country, DJ Ravidrums, Jon Voight, 78, The Piano Guys, and 3 Doors Down in Washington D.C.

The official inauguration will take place the next day, Jan. 20, in Washington D.C., beginning at 11:30 AM with the official swearing in ceremony. Before the ceremony, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Radio City Rockettes, and Jackie Evancho, 16, will perform. The rest of the day will consist of the Inaugural Parade and the Inaugural Ball.

Then, an event that Michael and the rest of his rally partners will most likely enjoy, is the Women’s March on Washington. The march is set to take place Jan. 21, and women in all 50 states, as well as, 55 international cities, will march to fight for the rights of women, immigrants, workers, the LGBT community, and all races and religions and more. The Women’s March will travel consist of rallies, speakers and performances. Cher, 70, Katy Perry, 32, Scarlett Johansson, 32, Amy Schumer, 35, Zendaya, 20, and many more celebs are expected to turn out and march on, Jan. 21!

