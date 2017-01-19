Michael Moore’s Star-Studded Anti-Trump Rally In NYC: Watch Protest Here

REX/Shutterstock

Michael Moore has been nothing but shy when it comes to his feelings about President-Elect Donald Trump. And, with Inauguration Day less than 24hrs away, Michael will team up with Robert de Niro, Shailene Woodley and many more celebs for an anti-trump rally in NYC, Jan. 19. You can catch all of the protest action, right HERE!

Michael Moore, 62, is spearheading an anti-Trump, rally in NYC , Jan. 19, and thousands are expected to turn out and speak up starting at 6 PM EST! The protest will take place outside of Trump International Hotel and Tower. YOU CAN WATCH THE ANTI-TRUMP RALLY RIGHT HERE!

Some familiar faces who will be in attendance and taking the podium to speak are: Mark Ruffalo, Cher, Sally Fields, Alec Baldwin, Rosie Perez, Robert de Niro, Cynthia Nixon, Reverend Al Sharpton, Shailene Woodley, Julianne Moore, Marisa Tomei, and Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Those celebs will be joined by elected officials, community groups, organizations, and thousands of expected New Yorkers to “stand united” against Donald, 70. The rally is to send a message to the president-elect and Congress that New York will continue to protect the rights of people and the environment.

Many of the celebs listed above have taken to social media to let their followers know about the protest.

We just heard from Robert DeNiro — He will be speaking at our rally tonight in front of Trump Hotel, CPW, NYC!! 6pm sharp!! Everybody come! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 19, 2017

#WESTANDUNITED Rally tonight at 6pm at Trump Int'l Hotel in NYC to protect our shared values! https://t.co/bqAqxMBE0R pic.twitter.com/R99FCzv9Sp — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 19, 2017

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching? Or will you be attending? Tell us below!

