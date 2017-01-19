Michael Flatley: Donald Trump Taps Irish Dance Master For The Inauguration Ball

The Lord of the Dance is coming to Inauguration! Michael Flatley has been tapped to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration ball.

Michael Flatley, 58, also known as Lord of the Dance is heading to the presidential ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The creator of the famous Irish dancing sensation Riverdance will be performing along with his troupe at Donald Trump‘s, 70, inauguration Liberty Ball on the night of Jan. 20. Apparently, the Inauguration Committee has been looking for Michael join in the festivities and finally confirmed it on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

“Michael will set the scene for his dance troupe who will do most of the dancing,” a source told The Irish Times. That’s understandable given that Michael retired in 2015 after his impressive 20-year career siting the enormous toll dancing took on his body. Born on the south-side of Chicago, Michael turned to his Irish roots and created Riverdance, which became a smashing success. The performances showcased Irish dance and music.

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration planning has been super up-and-down. A bunch of performers have signed on, only to back out days later like Jennifer Holliday. She cancelled after receiving a great deal of backlash from the LGBT community. “I had thought would be my simply keeping in my tradition of being a ‘bi-partisan songbird’ having sung for Presidents Reagan, Bush, Clinton and Bush,” she wrote in an open letter to her fans.

Over the course of the inauguration events, there will be performances from Lee Greenwood, Paul Anka, and Travis Greene. Of course there has been controversy around the Rockettes and Mormon Tabernacle Choir. One Rockette took to social media to express her distress over the prospect of performing and a member of the choir quit the group so she wouldn’t have to perform. Former choir member Jan Chamberlin wrote in her resignation she “could never look myself in the mirror again with self respect.”

