Melania Trump Stuns At Inauguration Concert In Sleek, Military-Inspired Coat

Melania Trump made a fashionable appearance at The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert in a sleek black coat that turned heads as she stepped out for the occasion, hand-in-hand with her husband, Donald Trump. Did you love her look?

Melania Trump, 46, is preparing to take on the role of first lady and made a fashionable entrance as she accompanied her husband, Donald Trump, at The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration concert at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, where she opted for a sleek and chic ensemble as she stepped out on the arm of her husband and the crowd erupted in cheers. Melania donned the same military-inspired coat and matching sheath that she wore earlier in the day when she accompanied Donald to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony.



Melania rocked a knee-length coat and matching sheath dress by designer Norisol Ferrari. The military-inspired ensemble paid homage to the American service members and dressing Melania for the occasion was even more personal for the NYC designer, whose biological father is a wounded veteran. “Mrs. Trump’s visit to Arlington was particularly poignant for me, as my biological father is a wounded veteran. His experience, and the lifelong disabilities he sustained, affected my family deeply. I have immense gratitude for all our armed forces and hope we can move forward with the intention of peace and healing for our country and the world,” she told our sister publication, WWD.

Norisol said working with Melania was a breeze. “Someone who comes from where I come from doesn’t get this opportunity. I’m an orphan. I’m an independent designer, female-owned business, a first-generation minority woman. People like me are dead. They don’t survive, they don’t strive, they don’t get opportunities, they don’t get ahead. Women in general don’t get opportunities like this in fashion. I’m very fortunate to one have such a beautiful muse. She’s striking and poised and kind. That part was easy. She made it very easy,” she added.

Although many designers are refusing to dress Melania, Norisol does not agree with their stance. “I am absolutely opposed to discrimination in any way. I wanted to give her her own voice. Empowering women is all that matters to me. I do not discriminate whether for race, religion, color of skin, sexuality, political affiliation — what have you. No, I do not believe in it in any form.”

What did you think of Melania’s outfit? Did you love her sleek and chic, military-inspired ensemble?

