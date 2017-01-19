Melania Trump: Why She’ll Rush Back To NYC Just 24 Hours After The Inauguration

Rex/Shutterstock

Melania Trump will be happily by Donald Trump’s side at his presidential inauguration, but once it’s all over, she is out of there! The soon-to-be First Lady will ditch D.C. for NYC a day after Donald’s extravaganza – but there’s a real important reason why!

That reason is…Barron Trump! While Melania Trump, 46, is looking forward to being the First Lady, her role as mother is top priority. Melania wants her 10-year-old son to be “as normal as possible,” sources tell TMZ, and that includes him finishing his current school year in New York City.

Since Barron has class on the 23rd, Melania will return to NYC on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to TMZ. So, she’ll watch Donald Trump, 70, assume the role of President of the United States on Jan. 20, before staying at the White House on Friday and Saturday evening. Then, it’s back to the Big Apple.

Melania will reportedly commute back and forth between New York City and Washington D.C. until June. Then, once Barron is finished with his studies, they’ll relocate full-time to the White House. Barron will enroll in a D.C. school the following September.

While Melania’s set to rack up the frequent flyer miles, she’s not going to waste a lot of time being a bi-metropolitan mom. Melania’s commute will be shorter than most movies, a sources tell TMZ that it’ll take her an estimated 90 minutes to go from the White House to Trump Tower.

It seems being the First Family has its perks, as Barron and Melania’s lives haven’t changed that much since Donald won the presidential election. While the world was swarming over Donald’s surprise victory of Hillary Clinton, 69, Melania and Baron paid no attention to the media circus. Instead, they reportedly went about their business, even taking in a meal together at Serafina – just like any other mother and son.

Except, this is a mother and son about to watch their husband and father become president. Speaking of which, what is Melania going to wear? After Tom Ford, 55, and Marc Jacobs, 53, said they wouldn’t dress Melania, Karl Lagerfeld, 83, and Ralph Lauren, 77, stepped up, saying they’ll happily design her inauguration gowns. Thankfully, she will have a closet (or two) in the White House so she can store them in D.C. instead of hauling them back to the Big Apple with her.

What do you think about Melania leaving D.C. right after Trump’s inauguration, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.