Melania Trump’s Gorgeous Smokey Eye At Trump Welcome Concert

REX/Shutterstock

Just one day before the inauguration, the Trump family joined President Elect Donald at a welcome concert on Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C. Read about Melania’s beauty look below!

No matter your feelings about this controversial inauguration, we have to agree that Melania Trump looked stunning at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” on Jan. 19.

Streamed live for the world to see from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the new First Lady was gorgeous in a knee-length black coat.

The outfit was a Norisol Ferrari military-inspired coat and coordinating sheath dress, which was worn as a tribute to American military members, reports our sister site WWD.

Her hair was in a center part, blown out with volume and slightly rounded ends.

Her eyes were dark and defined, but not in a too-heavy way. Her skin looked luminous and her lips were covered in a pretty, pink shade.

She looked amazing at her first official appearance as First Lady!

Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump were also in attendance at the concert, looking gorgeous as well with their blonde hair styled in big waves.

The welcome celebration was a concert featuring Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down, and culminated with an impressive fireworks display.

Though some have speculated that daughter Ivanka Trump will be the real first lady, rather than Melania, Ivanka told news program 20/20 on their January 19 show: “I think [that’s] an inappropriate observation. There’s one First Lady and she’ll do remarkable things.”

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to Melania’s beauty looks in the White House? Did you love Melania Trump’s hair and makeup at the welcome celebration?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.