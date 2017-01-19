Melania Trump Stuns In Glittering Gold Gown At Donald Trump’s Cabinet Dinner

REX/Shutterstock

The Cabinet Dinner may be held in Donald Trump’s honor, but all eyes were on Melania Trump when she made her entrance Jan. 19. The First Lady-elect looked like an absolute knockout in a glittering gold gown! Get the details on her sexy outfit here!

Melania Trump, 46, may have one more day before she officially becomes our new First Lady, but she’s definitely dressing the part. Donald Trump‘s, 70, wife attended the extravagant, million-dollar Cabinet Dinner on Jan. 19, in a glittering gold gown that accentuated her gorgeous physique. She curled her chestnut locks for the occasion, also opting for smokey eye makeup, a nude lip hue and a neutral manicure. Melania looked stunning while socializing with the guests!

Earlier on the same day, Melania had swapped out her all-black ensemble for a cozier look. During the inauguration concert, she wore a chic, military-inspired coat with designer sunglasses and leather gloves to match. While it wasn’t as showy as her evening ensemble, it was still very elegant and definitely weather appropriate for their big day.

As is tradition, the luxurious event is planned by the president-elect’s cabinet nominees and congressional leaders who invite an elite group of guests to dine with the politicians in exchange for $1 million or more! That’s a lot of money for a bite to eat, but in the past, administrations have raised tens of millions of dollars! In addition to Melania and Trump, Ivanka Trump, 36, and other members of the First Family showed up to supports their father. Caitlyn Jenner also showed up to show her support for the president-elect!

The family has definitely had a busy first day, and it’s only going to get busier! The First Family will be up bright and early on Jan. 20, to watch Trump be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States! Melania, in particular, has a busy week ahead, as she will have to rush back to New York City shortly after the inauguration to help Barron Trump, 10, finish the rest of the school year.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania’s Cabinet Dinner look? Was it a hit or miss? Let us know!

