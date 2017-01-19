This is going to be awkward! In an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Jan. 20 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars,’ the couples have to swap spouses for a dance exercise. This is sure to showcase some major drama and some bad footwork!

The couples thought they were going doing a dance exercise to find out what they need and want from their relationship with their own spouses, but Marriage Boot Camp threw a major surprise at the couples.

In the exclusive clip, two dance instructors arrive to the house. The couples are not-so excited about this trip to the dance floor. “Gabi has no rhythm,” Victor Tarrats says in the clue. “Yeah, I do,” Gabi Victor snaps back. “I can dance to the beat.”

But Dr. Ish and Dr. V tell them they’re not going to be learning with their spouses. The couples are paired up with other season 7 cast members — Mob Wives’ Renee Graziano with Dillon King, Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum with Buck Thomas, Gabi with J.P. Rosenbaum. We can’t wait to see where this goes!

“I’m telling Buck right now,” Premadonna says. “He better not be all up on nobody.”

HollywoodLife.com spoke to Dillon and Amy EXCLUSIVELY on our podcast, and they spoke about the season 7 trailer, which featured Amy talking about a man, who many assumed was Dillon, picking her up by the neck. “I was kind of irritated only because it definitely made it look like it was me doing it,” he told us. “And for one, I was like there’s no way in heck this is me.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

