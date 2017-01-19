Mandy Moore: Playing A Mom On TV Has Her ‘Ovaries Kicking’ — Her Plan For Kids Revealed

Courtesy of NBC

Aw — it looks like Mandy Moore’s character on ‘This Is Us’ is rubbing off on her! Admitting in a candid interview that playing a TV mom to three kids definitely has her yearning for children, the star even gave fans insight into her baby-making plans! Hint: she’s more ready to start a family than you may think!

Mandy Moore, 32, not only plays a mother on NBC’s hit show This Is Us, but she also plays a grandmother — and it seems like her character is starting to inspire her IRL! In fact, the Golden Globe-nominated actress wants to start having babies “sooner rather than later!” But at first, not having any kids of her own made her question if she could properly identify with This is Us mom Rebecca Pearson.

Tonight we're going back to where it all began! 🕐🕕🕚 My favorite episode yet ❤️. I can't wait for you to see it. #ThisIsUs #thebig3 A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:19am PST

“I feel like deep down, the soul of who this woman is I’m familiar with,” Mandy told E! News at the Elle Women in Television dinner. “I feel a kinship with her. What I was most concerned about was feeling maternal, not having children myself. But being part of a project like this definitely makes my ovaries start kicking.” Aw — there’s no question Mandy wants kids! And it seems her boyfriend of about 18 months Taylor Goldsmith, 31, is on the same page as her.

When asked if she and Taylor are planning on having kids, the brunette beauty reportedly flashed a “big smile” and replied, “Maybe. I want kids sooner than later.” SO exciting! We would absolutely love to see Mandy become a mom in the near future. But in the meantime, she has her booming career to focus on.

In fact, it was announced on Jan. 18 that This Is Us has been picked up for two more seasons. “We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” NBC entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “This Is Us is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC.” We can’t wait to see what else is in store for Rebecca AND Mandy!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you see Mandy being a great mom? Do you think she’ll get pregnant as soon as sometime this year?

