Louis Tomlinson: Does He See More Babies In His Future? Freddie’s Made Him ‘More Mature’

There’s no question becoming a father last year changed Louis Tomlinson’s life. In fact, after welcoming baby Freddie in January, the One Directioner even admitted in a recent interview that he became ‘more mature.’ But is he planning on having more little ones in the future? Check out his adorable response!

Louis Tomlinson, 25, seemingly loves fatherhood — so much so that on Jan. 18 he revealed in a candid interview with SiriusXM that he is TOTALLY up for having more kids…just not quite yet. “Definitely, in the future, yeah,” the One Direction band member said when asked if he wants more children in addition to his baby son Freddie Reign, who will be celebrating his first birthday on Jan. 21. “But at the moment … I’ve got Freddie and I’m trying to stay career-driven.” We love his honesty! …And does this mean we can expect some music from him soon?

Happy Father's Day to every lucky lad out there who's someone's daddy! Thoroughly enjoyed my first :) Love you Freddie son X A photo posted by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Jun 19, 2016 at 4:26pm PDT

More importantly though, we can totally see the 25-year-old expanding his family down the road. He is, after all, completely in love with his precious baby boy. However, becoming a father still hasn’t had much affect on his music. “I don’t think it’s changed [my] writing too much … It’s not as if I’m writing songs about [my] son — I mean, I love him, obviously,” the former X Factor contestant explained. “It’s affected how I am as a person a little bit… I’d like to say it’s made me a bit more mature — I don’t know if that’s actually true.”

Oh come on, Louis, don’t be so modest! We’re sure he’s grown as a person A LOT since Freddie’s arrival nearly 12 months ago. And we love seeing him with his infant son. But while the little cutie hasn’t managed to inspire any new songs from Louis, the star has shared his musical talents with his son. “I’ve sang to him a couple of times,” Louis said. “They are nice lullabies.” Aw!

