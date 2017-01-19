Rex/Shutterstock

Country singer Lee Greenwood performed at the ‘Make America Great Again’ concert today, Jan. 19, and despite the controversy surrounding the Presidential Inauguration and its festivities, the crowd had nothing but love for him and his amazing country hit. Get all of the details of his performance right here!

Lee Greenwood, 74, had the audience roaring when he performed “God Bless the U.S.A.” during the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. He was joined by the Frontmen of Country on stage for a rousing rendition of the hit song, and they sounded great as backup! President-elect Donald Trump, 70, was spotted singing along the whole time. WATCH:

Donald Trump sings along to Lee Greenwood at inaugural concert: "God Bless the USA" https://t.co/UYpqI3esEb https://t.co/r2ShUB04g2 — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2017

Just one day before his big performance, Lee spoke to Rolling Stone about his decision to perform, as opposed to declining the invite or backing out as so many others have done. “I’m not really performing for [Donald Trump],” he told the magazine on Jan. 18. “The Inaugural Committee chose entertainers to come and entertain the crowd. It’ll be incidental, I think, that he will probably be on the Lincoln Memorial stage as that concert is in tribute to the change of power. I will also be singing at the vice president[-elect]’s dinner by request. And it’s a thrill for us to do that and be involved in the festivities.” No reservations there!

As for who Lee voted for? “I’m going to reserve who I voted for because I don’t want that to be public opinion, because then they’ll think it’s political, so I can’t tell you who I voted for,” he said. Fair enough.

