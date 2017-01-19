Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Jordyn Woods After Father’s Death — ‘When You Cry, I Cry’

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner is the ultimate BFF, and she proved it on Jan. 18 when she showed her bestie Jordyn Woods some unconditional love after her father tragically passed away from cancer. See her heartfelt message to her sister from another mister, here.

Hug your BFFs tight, guys. It’s so important to have that one special person you can spend endless nights talking about your crushes with, or complaining about finals, or running around the city getting into trouble, but you never need your best friend more than when things get tough. That’s what Kylie Jenner’s bestie Jordyn Woods, 19, learned on Jan. 18 when her father tragically passed away after his shocking and sudden two-week battle with cancer ended.

Kylie has been close with Jordyn since they were kids. The duo goes on vacations together, parties together, and cry together. She shared a super sweet photo of the duo cuddling after Jordyn’s dad died with a very touching message. “My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister,” she gushed. “Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods. The other half of me. When you cry I cry.”

Our hearts go out to Jordyn right now. She revealed the heartbreaking news on Jan 19 on Instagram, saying “Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late. I appreciate everyone’s kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn’t feel real. Forever and Always 🏍❤️.” We’ll be thinking of you Jordyn.

