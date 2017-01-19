Kim Kardashian Teases Explosive New Season Of ‘KUWTK’: ‘If You Only Knew’

Instagram

If there’s one thing we know by now it’s that Kim Kardashian is a pro when it comes to teasing her fans! And she’s at it again, posting a cryptic message about the new season of ‘KUWTK’ to her millions of Instagram followers. HollywoodLife.com has the scoop!

Buckle up Keeping up With the Kardashians fans, as it looks like you’re gonna be in for a bumpy ride! Kim Kardashian posted a blurry, unfocused pic on Jan. 19 of her walking down a grand looking staircase. It looks innocent enough, till you realize she captionedthe pic, “If you only knew…” To tease everyone even further, the 36-year-old added the hashtags, “#WaitForIt #KUWTK #ThePopOff.” Oh Kim, don’t do us like that!

If you only knew… #WaitForIt #KUWTK #ThePopOff A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 19, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

Well, ‘wait for it’ we must, whether we like it or not, because season 13 of the Kardashian Klan’s hit show doesn’t hit screens until March 13! However, we do already know that the new season will cover Kanye West‘s dramatic hospitalization following his breakdown last Nov., along with the aftermath of Kim’s terrifying Paris robbery ordeal. And, if that’s not drama enough for y’all, we don’t know what’s up!

In addition, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, there’s a possibility that the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump himself will be making an appearance! When Kanye, 39, met with The Donald back on Dec. 13, he had a camera crew in tow. “Kanye filmed his meeting with Donald Trump since he has been documenting mostly everything going on in his life for the last several years for a future documentary,” a source told us. OMG!

Then of course, there’s the never-ending rumors of marriage strife between Kim and Kanye that are sure to be addressed on-camera, the family’s concerns for Rob Kardashian, 29, as his relationship with Blac Chyna, 28, rises and then dramatically drops before rising again, and maybe, just maybe, the opportunity to find out once and for all, what the heck is really going on between Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and 33-year-old Scott Disick! Don’t know about you guys, but we can’t wait!

