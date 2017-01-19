Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Aren’t Doing ‘Great’ But She’s ‘Hopeful’ About Marriage

REX/Shutterstock

As Kim Kardashian continues to put the traumatic events of the past few months behind her, she’s focusing on one important matter now — working on strengthening her marriage to Kanye West. HollywoodLife.com has the 411 on the state of the couple’s relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been through tough times recently, but the 36-year-old reality star is committed to making her marriage to the 39-year-old rapper work. Although things “don’t seem great” between the couple, Kim appears to be “more hopeful” than she has in a long time that the two can get back on track — and she’s hoping that since life is less chaotic now, they will be able to spend some quality time together working on their relationship.

“She is spending time with Kanye,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It doesn’t seem like they have plans to split now. Things don’t seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that. With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together.”

The events of the past few months would put a strain on any couple’s relationship, in or out of the media spotlight — there was the terrifying robbery ordeal Kim was subjected to in Paris last Oct. and then, the trauma of Kanye being hospitalized back in Nov. for “sleep deprivation and exhaustion”. In addition, the two have been apart a lot recently, with Kim jetting off to NYC and then Dubai for work.

But, now she’s back in Los Angeles, Kim and Kanye are reunited once again and hopefully on the road to getting their relationship back on track. The couple was spotted out and about with Kourtney Kardashian, 36, on Jan. 19, filming for a future episode of KUWTK at Hugo’s in Agoura Hills, Ca. And, although they were at each other’s throats, it appears things are more than a little strained between the stars. “Kim and Kanye seemed okay,” the source tells PEOPLE. “They weren’t affectionate. They walked separately into the restaurant.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye will stay together? Vote in our poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.