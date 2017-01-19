Kanye West Asked Jay Z & Beyonce For Forgiveness In Emotional Phone Call After Meltdown

REX/Shutterstock, SplashNews

Kanye West is working very hard right now to get his life back on track, and one of the first steps he’s taken is trying to mend his relationship with his buddies Jay Z and Beyonce. Get all the details on the emotional phone call he had with the pair as he asked for their forgiveness.

Kanye West, 39, recently called up his old pals Jay Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, to ask for forgiveness for the meltdown he had in November 2016 in which he railed on the couple during his Saint Pablo tour. Kanye actually accused Queen Bey of rigging her 2016 MTV Video Music Awards win, and dissed Jay for not calling him and wife Kim Kardashian, 35, after the terrifying robbery she went through in Paris in October 2016. Yikes! Soon after that incident Kanye was hospitalized for what his doctor Michael Farzam called a “temporary psychosis.”

After that emotional phone call he and Kim made a trip to see the power couple in person at their L.A.-based home. “Jay was very reasonable and understood that Kanye wasn’t feeling well when he made the remarks,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He was forgiving.” That’s so great to hear!

Kanye isn’t just asking for forgiveness from his friends, but also his wife who he apparently “convinced” to stay after his hospitalization. Kim has since become very understanding of Kanye’s condition. “She didn’t realize how much of Kanye’s behavior stems from a mental illness. When he’s doing the things his therapists tell him to do, she is so much happier.” We are so glad to hear the Kanye is doing his best to mend all his fractured relationships!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kanye and Jay Z will become close again? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.