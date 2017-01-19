Kaley Cuoco’s Smokey Eye At PCAs — Exact Steps So YOU Can Rock The Look

AP

Kaley Cuoco looked gorgeous while accepting the Favorite TV Comedy award for her show ‘The Big Bang Theory’ at the People’s Choice Awards on Jan. 18. Get her exact look from her makeup artist below!

Kaley Cuoco took the stage to thank fans for The Big Bang Theory winning “Favorite Network TV Comedy”. She rocked a top knot and a smokey eye at the People’s Choice Awards, which was held live in Los Angeles, Calif.

Her makeup artist explained to me how YOU can copy Kaley’s exact look!

Makeup artist Jamie Greenberg gave Kaley the beautiful beauty look using Mally Beauty products.

She started with her smokey eye. She first used the Mally Beauty Believable Brows in Taupe to fill in and shape her brows. Jamie then applied three layers of the Mally Beauty Evercolor Shadow Stick Extra Eye Shadow in Champagne all over her eyelid and underneath the lower lash line. Next, Jamie applied two layers of the Mally Beauty Evercolor Shadow Stick Extra Eye Shadow in Shimmering Mauve on top and then blended them together to create a smokey eye effect.

For dark, defined eyes, she lined her water line and lash line with Mally Beauty Evercolor Starlight Waterproof Eyeliner in Espresso. For long, dramatic lashes, she used Mally Beauty More is More Mascara on both the top and bottom lashes.

For her glowing skin, Jamie started by using the Mally Beauty Perfect Prep Poreless Primer on Kaley’s face and neck. Instead of a heavy foundation, she used the Mally Beauty Face Defender BB Cream Foundation, buffing for a flawless look. She used the Mally Beauty See the Light Concealer to hide under eye circles.

To combat shine, she used Mally Beauty Evercolor Poreless Face Defender on her cheeks and T-zone.

For a highlight, contour and glow all in one, Jamie used the Mally Beauty Shimmer, Shape & Glow. Finally, she applied the Mally Beauty Evercolor Poreless Face Defender one more time. “I love that the Evercolor Poreless Face Defender formula doesn’t build. You can apply it over and over and it just does its job!” Jamie said.

For her lip, she layered Mally Beauty H3 Lipstick in Sheerly and Mally Beauty H3 Lip Gloss in Pink Daisy.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Kaley Cuoco’s People’s Choice Awards beauty look?

