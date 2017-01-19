Jon Voight Says God & Abraham Lincoln Are Thankful Donald Trump Will Be President

Courtesy of Twitter/CNN

Oy vey! Jon Voight really did just say that Donald Trump was a gift from God. During the concert kicking off Trump’s inauguration, not only did Jon say Donald will answer America’s prayers, but also that Abraham Lincoln is ‘smiling’ over the next U.S. president. See for yourself!

“This is some day,” John Voight, 76, said at the Make America Great Again! Concert on Jan. 19. “We’ve all been witness to a very grueling year and a half for the president elect. We’ve been witnessed to a barrage of propaganda that left us all breathless with anticipation, not knowing if God could reverse all the negative lies against President Trump.”

Uh, say what? It seemed John thinks that Donald Trump, 70, was some kind of religious martyr. It didn’t stop there. “Yes, God answered all our prayers,” he said. “We will be part of history. All of us. And President Lincoln, who sits here with us, smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man, who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or color.”

At "Make America Great Again" welcome concert, Jon Voight says "we have been witness to a barrage of propaganda": https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/23rKUVjGYk — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 19, 2017

Jon Voight speaks at inaugural concert: "God answered all our prayers" https://t.co/UYpqI3w42L https://t.co/76R4vTQdkE — CNN (@CNN) January 19, 2017

Jon Voight: Lincoln is smiling knowing "America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people" pic.twitter.com/nOgEfYG8ye — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 19, 2017

After Jon completely ignored the separation of Church and State by saying Donald’s election was some kind of version of American “divine right,” he introduced Sam Moore, 81, to perform “America The Beautiful.” You’d think he would do “God Bless America,” but that may have been a little too on-the-nose.

Jon going all fanboy about Trump is no real surprise, even though name-dropping God and Lincoln was a little much. Jon was one of Donald’s biggest supporters during the 2016 presidential campaign, especially whenever a Hollywood heavyweight took a shot at the ex-Celebrity Apprentice star. When Robert De Niro, 73, said he wanted to punch Donald in the face, Jon went on a huge twitter rant!

“I am so ashamed of…Bobby De Niro,” Jon tweeted. “What foul words he used against a [man] who worked harder than any other man I know…” Jon took his support to the next level, calling on all Trump supporters to blast Robert De Niro and “all the Republican turncoats.” He even said “may god give him the strength to continue his calling,” so it seems that Jon seriously thinks Donald is an instrument of the divine.

What do you think about Jon’s speech, HollywoodLifers? Was it just a bit of harmless fanboying, or do you think Jon went a little too far with his love for Trump?

