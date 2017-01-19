So much love! Johnny Depp was completely overwhelmed by the audience’s warm reception at the People’s Choice Awards that he was on the verge of tears. We’ve got the details on how he profusely thanked his fans over and over again as he accepted the Movie Icon Award.

Awww! 2016 was a rough year for Johnny Depp, 53, but 2017 sure is starting out on a bright note! The star took home the Movie Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards Jan. 18, and the audience showed how beloved the Pirates of the Caribbean star still is, applauding him for nearly 50 seconds as he stood onstage with the trophy in his hand. He looked so moved by all the love that the crowd showed him that we knew he was going to give one heck of an emotional speech.

“I came here tonight for one reason and one reason only. I came here for you, the people. Through whatever good times or bad, you have stood by me, trusted me, Thank you. You very graciously provided me here once again tonight, so I appreciate that very much. You have no idea how much I appreciate it,” he told the crowd then stopped to compose himself because he started to tear up! What an emotional moment with his fans, especially after all of the upheaval he went though in his ugly divorce from Amber Heard, 30.

“I’m very deeply affected by the kindness of the recognition, by your well wishes to my to my family and to myself, which is why it’s especially meaningful for me to be here in front of you to say thank you and tell you that I truly feel that need to thank you,” Johnny continued. It was so sweet to see that he was so genuinely grateful for the honor, which is his 14th PCA.

He gave his fans one last shout out before leaving the stage, telling them, “Because in all honestly we know none of us, especially me, would be standing up here tonight so thank you.” After all of his divorce drama involving Amber, it’s great to see Johnny back in public again looking happy and healthy. He’s lost weight and his face no longer appears heavy and bloated like it did during their messy split. Johnny definitely has his movie star looks back, as well as the everlasting love of his fans.

