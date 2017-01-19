Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Trump’s Inauguration Concert Live — See Hilarious Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

Thank you, Jimmy Kimmel, for taking away a few of the uneasy feelings surrounding the Presidential Inauguration. The comedian and talk show host hopped on Twitter today, Jan. 19, to joke about the Inauguration Concert and make fun of Donald Trump in real time! Check out Jimmy’s amazing zingers right here.

Jimmy Kimmel, 49, may not have been physically present at the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., but fortunately he had access to his Twitter account during the whole thing. He live-tweeted the lackluster events, making up jokes on the spot as the evening unfolded. Take a look:

voice in Trump's brain as he bobs his head, pretending to enjoy The Frontmen of Country "what the f–k did I get myself into?" — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 19, 2017

Yeah, you have to really be into country to have enjoyed that. But moving on.

There was also this double-jab at Melania Trump, 46, and 3 Doors Down:

3 Doors Down is where Melania sleeps — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 19, 2017

Ooh!

Jimmy wasn’t the only celeb to joke about the concert on Twitter. “Biggest audience that 3 Doors Down has had in years. You’d think that they’d try to stay on pitch,” musician Clay Aiken tweeted. Burn!

Biggest audience that 3 Doors Down has had in years. You'd think that they'd try to stay on pitch. 😳 — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) January 19, 2017

Joking aside, the Inauguation Concert has thankfully been running smoothly. The Frontmen of Country performed a medley of songs, and they were followed by Lee Greenwood, who gave the crowd an amazing rendition of his hit “God Bless the U.S.A”. Then 3 Doors Down had us feeling nostalgic with a series of their best singles, including “Kryptonite”, because #throwbackthursday.

Anyway, no matter how you feel about the state of the nation, it’s safe to say that music has the power to bring people together, and the audience at the Lincoln Memorial was definitely visibly moved by the performances we saw tonight.

Keeping checking back at HollywoodLife.com for full Inauguration coverage!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jimmy’s tweets? Tell us which joke about the concert is your favorite!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.