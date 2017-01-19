TCA Winter Press Tour Best Dressed: Vanessa Hudgens, Mandy Moore, JLo & More 

REX/Shutterstock

Some of our favorite ladies from NBC TV headed to the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in LA on Jan. 18th and there were so many gorgeous outfits! From Vanessa Hudgens to Jennifer Lopez, we can’t decide was best dressed at the TCA tour — what do you guys think? VOTE.

There were so many amazing outfits at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in LA on Jan. 18th. Some of our fave ladies from our favorite NBC shows arrived in fabulous looks and we can’t decide who was best dressed. Let’s start with Vanessa Hudgens, 28, who hit the red carpet for her new show, Powerless. She opted for an all-black ensemble and she rocked a pair of black J Brand L8001 stretch-leather skinny pants with a black Adeam Black Twill Deconstructed Blazer which was skin-tight and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a fold over collar. She topped her look off with Hearts on Fire jewels and simple black pumps.

Next up, our fave gal, Jennifer Lopez, 47, arrived for her hit show, Shades of Blue. She rocked a high-waisted black Gucci Buckle-embellished textured-leather mini skirt which was detailed with edgy buckled straps on the sides. Tucked into the mini skirt, she opted to wear an OSMAN Perfect 5 Sanaz pleated-bib cotton shirt. The crisp white cotton Sanaz shirt had a tie-fastening neckline, a pintucked bib, a curved hem, and 3/4 sleeves. She topped the entire look off with Hearts on Fire, Vita Fede, Arzano, Nigaam, and Effy jewels, as well as studded Christian Louboutin pumps. Her look was so edgy and cool, we loved it!

Mandy Moore, 32, was there for her hit show, (our fave show of all time!), This Is Us, when she opted to wear a colorful RED Valentino Spring 2017 dress. The sleeveless dress featured a skin-tight, sheer navy blue bodice which flashed her bra and showed off her cleavage, while the rest of the frock flowed out into a colorful red, yellow, and blue, pleated skirt. She topped her entire look off with red suede pumps.

Last but never least, Jaimie Alexander, 32, was pretty in pink for her show, Blindspot. She opted to wear a gorgeous neon pink Christian Siriano Resort 2017 dress with cutout cold shoulders, and a layered ruffle neckline. The rest of the midi dress was skin-tight and hugged her amazing figure perfectly. She accessorized with a pair of suede baby pink pumps and pretty pink dangly earrings.

There were so many amazing red carpet looks to choose from and we cannot decide who was the best dressed at the TCA winter press tour! What do you guys think? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.