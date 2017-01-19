Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! You need to take a seat before reading any further. Jennifer Lopez just confirmed the biggest rumor about her and Drake, and we’re totally freaking out! To get all the details, keep reading.

Obviously, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Jennifer Lopez‘s relationship with Drake, but this is the best news about them that we’ve heard thus far! The Shades of Blue star recently confirmed they’re recording new music together.

“He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” she told InStyle after a Shades of Blue panel on Jan. 18. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”

When asked about a potential romance with Drake, Jennifer Lopez remained tight-lipped. But even so, it seems pretty obvious that there’s more than just work going on between them! Remember that steamy kiss they shared on the dance floor?! Plus, Jennifer Lopez recently introduced Drake to her kids — that’s serious!

Anyway, we can’t wait to hear their new song, however, it’s possible it may have already been leaked! After the couple was crowned the King and Queen of a Winter Wonderland Ball, which they attended on Dec. 29, they danced to a song that sounded a lot like a collaboration between them. Fans even went wild on social media upon hearing the sexy track. At this time, no further details have been revealed about their collaboration, but we’re super excited to hear the new track when and if it eventually drops. But until then, we’ll just enjoy all the PDA Jennifer and Drake engage in with each other.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Are you excited for Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s new music? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.